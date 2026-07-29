"Go Ji-yong's photo disappears, 'The Two of Us'" Heo Yang-im's 'divorce signals' on social media re-examined

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] As Go Ji-yong, formerly of the group Sechskies, belatedly revealed that he divorced family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im two years ago, his past "divorce signals" on social media are being re-examined.

On the 29th, Go Ji-yong personally announced the divorce through his social media, stating, "I divorced my wife two years ago. " Go Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in December 2013 and welcomed their son, Seung-jae, in 2014.

However, after 11 years of marriage, they have decided to go their separate ways. Regarding the reason he had not disclosed the divorce until now, he explained, "It was because I wanted to protect my son Seung-jae so that he could fully accept the situation and grow up in stability.

" He continued, "The divorce was a decision made to respect each other's paths and to fulfill our responsibilities as adults," adding, "Seung-jae understands his mom and dad's new relationship and is currently doing well and stably. " He also added, "I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we have separated as a couple, we are doing well while supporting each other.

" As this news spread, Heo Yang-im's past social media posts are also drawing renewed attention. Currently, only daily life posts with her son, Seung-jae, remain on Heo Yang-im's social media; it is difficult to find family photos or pictures of her with Go Ji-yong.

In particular, Heo Yang-im recently revealed a handwritten letter sent by Seung-jae, who participated in a ski camp in New Zealand. The letter contained the phrases "Mom is alone too" and "Next time, just Mom and me," without mentioning his father, Go Ji-yong.

Heo Yang-im responded with the words "A spot for just the two of us," revealing her affection for her son. At the time, a fan who saw the post left a comment saying, "All the photos of Go Ji-yong have disappeared, and the phrase 'just the two of us' weighs on my heart ᅲᅲ," and many netizens expressed their empathy by clicking 'Like' on this comment.

Although it was considered mere speculation at the time, changes in his past social media are belatedly being re-examined as 'divorce signals' as Go Ji-yong personally revealed that he had already divorced two years ago. jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.