"I No Longer Want a Baby": Seo In-young Explains Why She Dropped Her Plan to Have Three Children Ahead of Remarriage

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young opened up honestly about everything from her thoughts on married life to her plans for children as she prepares to remarry.

On the 29th, a video titled "Seo In-young Prepares for a Comeback by Hiring the Most Expensive Dancers in Korea" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

In the video, Seo In-young was rehearsing with dancer Aiki and the Hook Crew ahead of the WATERBOMB Music Festival stage. Speaking to Aiki, who has been married for 15 years, she shared her worries as a bride-to-be ahead of her remarriage, saying, "Tell me how to keep a marriage going. I need to live my life now."

Aiki advised her, "When you fight, you should always say 'I'm sorry' first. Even if it's not your fault, just say, 'I'm sorry I didn't understand how you felt.'" After hearing that, Seo In-young joked, "You really know how to live," and then added, "Yeah, then the other person wouldn't have much to say."

Aiki then recalled meeting Seo In-young's fiancé, saying, "But he seemed to have such a nice impression." She also shared a warm story from their first meeting with Seo In-young and the Hook Crew, when her fiancé bought so much bread from a bakery that everyone could not finish it. Seo In-young responded with a bright smile.

Seo In-young also talked about her plans for children. "My original dream was to have three children," she said. "I met babies through YouTube, but right now I don't have those thoughts anymore," she admitted, drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young married a businessman in February 2023, but the couple divorced in November of the following year. She has since announced that she is preparing to remarry a businessman six years her senior in the second half of this year, drawing many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.