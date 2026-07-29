Seo In-young’s Face Changed Dramatically After Laser Treatment and Arm Liposuction: "How Much Did She Spend Just for WATERBOMB?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Seo In-young showed extraordinary determination ahead of her WATERBOMB Music Festival stage. She drew laughs by revealing that she had gone as far as getting laser treatment and arm liposuction to prepare for a more polished performance.

On the 29th, a video titled "Seo In-young prepares for her comeback by hiring the most expensive dancer in Korea" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

In the video, Seo In-young smiled with excitement during WATERBOMB Music Festival practice and said, "I'm going."

She laughed as she candidly admitted, "This is the first time in my life I've worked this hard," adding, "First, I got laser treatment on my face, and I also had arm liposuction. How much money did I spend on all this?" Her honest remarks sent the set into laughter.

Seo In-young said, "I've practiced the choreography just once so far," and added, "This time, it's not just about the dance. I want to enjoy the stage while interacting with people." She then joked, "I don't know what would happen if I'm talking at WATERBOMB Music Festival and someone suddenly shoots a water gun at my eyes," drawing more laughter with her playful concern.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to remarry a businessman six years her senior in the second half of this year, and she has recently been active through YouTube and other platforms.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.