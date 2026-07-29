"Don’t Talk About Divorce" Kim Sae-rom Makes a Self-Deprecating Joke Right After Returning After 3 Months... Her 21-Year Friend Is Also Taken Aback

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Kim Sae-rom revealed her down-to-earth friendship with Song Ji-hyuk, a longtime friend of 21 years and a former member of the group Supernova.

On the 29th, a video titled "Did She Even Take a Plane Just to Expose Me?! A Friendship Disaster in the Making! What a 21-Year Friend Revealed About Kim Sae-rom" was uploaded to Kim Sae-rom's YouTube channel. It was her first new video in about three months.

In the video, Kim Sae-rom visited a mountain stream with Song Ji-hyuk, her friend of 21 years, and shared an honest conversation over boiled chicken soup. Song introduced their long relationship, saying, "I was Sae-rom's first celebrity friend and also her first friend in social circles."

The two drew laughter as they traded playful accusations from the moment they met. Song joked, "I didn't drink until I was 20. I only went to church, but I learned how to drink after meeting Sae-rom," and Kim looked flustered, asking, "Because of me?"

As they teased each other with lines like "Stop cursing" and "Stop trying to act like a character," Song asked, "What should I stop doing?" Kim then candidly replied, "Don't talk about divorce," drawing attention. Her self-deprecating joke made Song laugh as he quickly distanced himself, saying, "I didn't do anything."

Still, Song showed his support for his friend, saying, "Sae-rom has always been a really fun and cool person. Her real-life personality is much more charming than what viewers see on television." He added, "I decided to appear today because I wanted to show her true self."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.