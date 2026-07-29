Shin Jung-hwan Opens Up About Prison Life: "I Couldn't Watch TV, They'd Occasionally Put on 'National Singing Contest'" ('Doctor Shin')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Shin Jung-hwan, from 'Doctor Shin,' spoke about his time in prison.

On the 29th, a video titled "Sorry, Tak Jae-hoon Oppa" and "Bae Yoon-jung Lets Loose on Doctor Shin After Going All Out" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Doctor Shin.'

Shin Jung-hwan, who said he has known Bae Yoon-jung since his Country Kkokko days, asked her to perform a medley of her hit choreography. After watching a string of famous dance routines, Shin Jung-hwan asked, "Which one made you the most money?" Bae Yoon-jung replied, "They're all about the same. Brown Eyed Girls, Kara, and T-ara all broke through around the same time. I made a lot in 2010 and 2011." Shin Jung-hwan then trailed off, saying, "2010. For someone, it was truly the best year," and Bae Yoon-jung brought up his overseas gambling scandal, saying, "Was that when it was? It's in the past, so what does it matter?"

2010 was the year Shin Jung-hwan was sent to prison on charges related to overseas gambling. Bae Yoon-jung drew laughter when she said, "I was doing so well back then that I didn't even want to think about it. Whether he got caught or came back, I still had to make choreography." A panelist then asked Shin Jung-hwan, "I'm curious, can you watch TV there?" Shin Jung-hwan answered, "No, you can't. They show the news, and sometimes they turn on 'National Singing Contest.'"

Bae Yoon-jung also said she received an award from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. As she was talking about receiving a state award, she asked, "You know what? Have you ever received an award from the government? They say if you have, they sometimes reduce a crime sentence once." Shin Jung-hwan responded, "That kind of thing really exists. Later, the judge is said to reduce the sentence. I received the Defense Minister's Award, the Chief of Staff's Award, and the Culture and Sports Minister's Award too, but I had too many of them."

Meanwhile, Shin Jung-hwan was summarily indicted in 2005 for entering an illegal gambling den. He later returned to broadcasting, but a case involving overseas gambling broke out in September 2010. At the time, he also faced heavy criticism for lying that he had contracted dengue fever. Shin Jung-hwan was sentenced to eight months in prison in 2009, taken into custody, and then paroled in December of that same year.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.