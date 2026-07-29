Han Da-gam's 'Miracle' Pregnancy at 47 After Colon Polyp Removal... "If It Had Been Later, It Could Have Turned Into Cancer" ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Da-gam shared how she changed her lifestyle to regain her health, along with the miracle-like news of her pregnancy at 47.

On the 29th episode of TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life," Han Da-gam, who has been happily preparing for her baby after announcing her pregnancy six years after marriage, appeared with her mother as they got ready to welcome the child.

When Han Da-gam appeared looking slim, the hosts were surprised, saying, "I saw articles saying she is a pregnant woman, but how can she be so slim?"

Now seven months pregnant, Han Da-gam said, "I prepared for pregnancy very thoroughly. I have been taking care of myself consistently," expressing her gratitude.

Hyun Young also praised her unchanged beauty, saying that Han Da-gam looked exactly the same as she did 21 years ago, when she was 26. Han Da-gam laughed and said, "I am making a lot of effort to live like I am still in my 20s."

Behind her current healthy appearance was a major turning point. Han Da-gam explained, "After my debut in 1999, I worked nonstop in the early years. Because I had so many schedules, my eating habits were irregular, so I often ate while standing, ate in a hurry, or ate too fast." She added, "My intestines were not in good shape, my stomach was always upset, and I suffered from indigestion. I even lived with constipation."

Later, Han Da-gam visited a hospital out of concern, and a colon polyp was found during a health checkup in 2022.

After the polyp was removed, she recalled how she felt at the time, saying, "They told me there was a possibility it could develop into cancer, and that if it had been just a little later, it could have been dangerous. I was very worried." She continued, "My grandfather also had stomach cancer, so there is a family history. I thought, 'I can't keep living like this,' and from then on I started managing my health very carefully."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.