Bae Yoon-jung apologizes for alleged concert profanity, then abruptly changes her stance: "It wasn't a curse" ('Doctor Chicken')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung has belatedly reversed her position on the profanity controversy.

On the 29th, a video titled "Sorry, Tak Jae-hoon, I’m going all in on No Back Tak Jaehoon and letting it all out on Doctor Chicken" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Doctor Chicken.'

Referring to the harsh remarks that drew attention during "Produce 101," Bae Yoon-jung said, "There are actually many friends I hurt, but I had forgotten about it all. Then I saw a lot of posts about it on social networking service, and I was really surprised. I feel so sorry to Lee Si-an that I want to tell her I’m sorry for hurting her so much," adding, "I couldn’t contact her because it might look like I was reaching out now that I’m doing well. If I had known last year, I would have said something before she became even more successful."

Bae Yoon-jung said she is still close with the I.O.I members. She had recently been criticized after being caught on camera appearing to swear at an I.O.I concert. In response, she appeared on the YouTube channel 'No Back Tak Jaehoon' on the 1st and bowed her head, saying, "If it came out unconsciously, I really need to reflect on myself."

However, Bae Yoon-jung explained that it was not profanity, saying, "When I met Tak, I admitted it because I couldn't remember clearly, but I thought about it at home. It wasn't a curse. It was heard that way because I said, 'Oh, really.' I also came here to correct that." She then explained why she issued the clarification so late, saying, "My image wasn't really damaged much to begin with, but I still felt I should set the record straight."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.