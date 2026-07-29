Jung Yi-rang Reveals Her Handsome Son, Who Looks Just Like Her Husband, for the First Time... Han Da-gam Asks, "Is That Really Your Son?" ('Superman Is Back')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Jung Yi-rang has revealed her son, who looks just like his father, for the first time.

On the 29th episode of KBS2's 'Superman Is Back,' Han Da-gam, who is 27 weeks pregnant with her baby Chaltteok, received parenting tips from Jung Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra, both experienced mothers.

That day, Han Da-gam shared an ultrasound photo of Chaltteok and said, "He really looks like Chaltteok. His nose is so high, his eyes are big, and his face shape is beautiful," showing her excitement. She then revealed a photo imagining what her future baby might look like and kept praising her son, saying, "He's handsome," drawing laughter.

Later, Hwang Bo-ra and Jung Yi-rang, both mothers with parenting experience, visited Han Da-gam's home with their sons. The two shared stories from their own parenting experiences and offered practical advice to Han Da-gam.

At one point, Hwang Bo-ra was surprised and asked, "Why isn't your belly showing?" Jung Yi-rang joked, "It's showing less than mine. You're four months along," making everyone laugh.

Hwang Bo-ra also looked at Jung Yi-rang's son Aaron and said, "He's so handsome. Is he really your son?" Jung Yi-rang replied, "Yes, he's my son," drawing laughter with her doting-mother mode.

Meanwhile, Jung Yi-rang married her husband, who works in the restaurant business, in 2011, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

The couple previously appeared on SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' where they drew attention for showing unchanged affection even after 15 years of marriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.