"So Ji-sub's Daughter" Seo Soo-min Gives Up College Enrollment and Works Part-Time: "The Boss Who Watched 'Manager Kim' Was Shocked"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Seo Soo-min said she has continued working part-time even after the hit success of "Manager Kim."

On the 29th, the YouTube channel One Mike uploaded a video titled, "We invited her for the first time..! The nation's beloved daughter working a takoyaki part-time job after 'Manager Kim' ended."

Seo Soo-min played Kim Min-ji, the daughter of Kim Bu-jang, played by So Ji-sub, in SBS's "Manager Kim." After the drama ended, she said, "I've been spending my time working part-time. I'm working at a takoyaki stand." She added, "I don't hide my face, so people probably think I just look like her. Some even talk about 'Manager Kim' right in front of me. I work while listening to them talk," laughing.

Seo Soo-min said the shop owner was surprised. "I didn't tell the owner. While I was grilling takoyaki, they suddenly asked, 'Aren't you on Manager Kim?' When I said yes, they asked, 'Why are you here?' I just said I wanted to work part-time," she explained.

As for why she kept working part-time, she said, "After filming ended and people said things were going well, I didn't like just sitting around doing nothing. I thought I should do something more, so I started working part-time."

She said she grew close to So Ji-sub as if they were a real father and daughter. "From the first shoot, I worked with So Ji-sub sunbaenim. At first, I called him sunbaenim, but as time went on, I started calling him dad, and he called me daughter. Even in scenes where we weren't filming, we would tease each other like a father and daughter, joke around, and he took photos with me whenever I asked. When I asked him to take one first, he looked at the photo and said, 'Could you send that to me too?' so I sent it to him," she said. "As filming went on, So Ji-sub sunbaenim really felt like my dad. In the scene where I looked at his memorial photo, I didn't have to force the emotion; I was just sad. I was crying even before filming started, so we even decided to begin shooting a little earlier."

Seo Soo-min, who still keeps in touch with So Ji-sub, said, "My real dad gets very jealous too. Sometimes he asks, 'You're my daughter, so who do you like more? Which dad do you like better?'" drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Seo Soo-min drew attention after revealing in an interview that she gave up university enrollment for "Manager Kim," even though she had been accepted into a theater and film department. "I was preparing for college entrance exams when I was cast in 'Manager Kim,'" she said. "I didn't think I was skilled enough yet, so I wanted to focus on 'Manager Kim' and do my best."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.