Oldest Father Kim Yong-gun at 77, Oldest Mother Han Da-gam at 47, Booked a Kids Cafe Gathering... "Pregnancy at 47 Is a Blessing" ('Superman Is Back')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Jung Yi-rang drew laughter when she said, "The oldest father is Kim Yong-gun, and the oldest mother is Han Da-gam. Let's have a kids cafe gathering next time."

On the July 29 episode of KBS2's 'Superman Is Back,' Han Da-gam, who is 27 weeks pregnant with her baby, received parenting tips from Jung Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra, both of whom are experienced moms.

That day, Hwang Bo-ra asked Han Da-gam, "Can I touch your belly?" and Jung Yi-rang said, "We need to get some good energy. I'm preparing for a second child."

Hwang Bo-ra then joked, "Why isn't your belly bigger? Aren't you 28 weeks along?" Jung Yi-rang also teased her, saying, "It's not as big as mine. I'm four months along," which made everyone laugh.

Han Da-gam prepared dinosaurs and toys for the children. When Hwang Bo-ra's son Woo-in damaged the dining table and turned the living room upside down in just 10 minutes, Han Da-gam laughed and said, "So this is what it's like. It feels like a war. I'm the kind of person who panics if even a speck of dust falls."

Han Da-gam said, "There are no babies around me. My friends' children are all grown up. This is the first time I've been this close to a baby." In response, Jung Yi-rang said, "There aren't many people who have babies at an older age like you. The first birth is even harder." She added, "It's truly a blessing." She then told a friend, "When I said, 'Da-gam is pregnant,' they replied, 'If Han Da-gam is pregnant, then the oldest father is Kim Yong-gun and the oldest mother is Han Da-gam. Let's have a kids cafe gathering next time.'" Her comment drew more laughter.

Jung Yi-rang recalled, "Breastfeeding felt so good. I felt so happy that I cried."

Han Da-gam asked Hwang Bo-ra, "You had your baby late too, right? What was it like when you had your first child?" Hwang Bo-ra replied, "I wasn't jealous of Ha Jung-woo or Bill Gates. I wasn't jealous of the rich." She continued, "I thought, 'I did it all. It felt like I had the whole world.' I thought, 'As a mother, I got to have a child too, so I've done it all.'"

After several rounds of IVF, Hwang Bo-ra welcomed her son Woo-in in 2024 at the age of 40.

When Hwang Bo-ra mentioned having a second child and said, "I'm too old," Han Da-gam replied, "I'm thinking about it. The hospital said I can do it."

Hwang Bo-ra then said, "I think my sister is a real miracle," adding, "I was deeply moved by the news of your pregnancy. I'm so grateful that you didn't give up and went through with it."

anjee85@Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.