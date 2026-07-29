Ko Ji-yong, Divorced from Heo Yang-im, Draws Attention Again for Gaunt Recent Appearance and Health Rumors After Weight Dropped to 63 kg

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, has belatedly revealed that he divorced two years ago, and renewed attention is being paid to the sharp weight loss and health rumors that once worried fans.

On the 29th, Ko Ji-yong personally announced on his social media account that he and family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im divorced about two years ago.

After the news broke, some internet users revisited Ko Ji-yong's noticeable weight change in the past and again raised questions about why he had become so thin at the time. In particular, the fact that his weight once dropped to 63 kilograms is drawing renewed attention along with the divorce news.

Ko Ji-yong had previously sparked health concerns in 2023 after appearing much thinner than before. He later appeared on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" in 2025 and spoke about his condition at the time.

At the time, Ko Ji-yong said, "My liver function had generally declined," adding, "My liver levels suddenly rose, I was hospitalized, and my mother even rushed to the hospital." He continued, "The doctor told me I could not drink even one glass of alcohol, so I stayed sober for six months."

He also said, "I lost a lot of weight then, and at 180 cm tall, my weight fell to 63 kg," and added, "I think that was when my body first started sending signals that something was wrong." He reassured fans by saying that he has since recovered much of his health.

Even after that, Ko Ji-yong's gaunt appearance drew attention once again. During a social media live broadcast in February, he interacted with fans wearing a hooded sweatshirt and glasses, but his more sunken face and hollow cheeks stood out.

Fans reacted with concern to his changed appearance, and after his divorce announcement, his past updates and health changes are being revisited.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.