Park Ji-sung bluntly says Kim Jong-kook would have a hard time serving as KFA president without pay on 'You Quiz'

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On 'You Quiz on the Block,' Park Ji-sung shared his thoughts on a candidate for president of the Korea Football Association.

Park Ji-sung appeared on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' which aired on the 29th.

Park Ji-sung served as a commentator for the North and Central America World Cup. He drew attention for predicting Spain would win the tournament. He modestly said, "Spain had strong team chemistry, but it also felt similar to the momentum they had when they won their first FIFA World Cup." He added, "It was probably a team many people picked as a favorite, and they ended up winning, so I was glad I got at least one prediction right."

Park Ji-sung also criticized the national team during this World Cup. He said, "Even while they were trailing, I felt like they were not attacking, and I was very disappointed by that. I think many people were let down by their passive style of play." His angry expression after the match against the Republic of South Africa also became a topic of discussion. Park explained, "I was extremely disappointed. When I looked at the team's overall strength, the group draw, the travel distance, and even the luck of the next-round matchup, it was frustrating to see them lose so meaninglessly. I had no expectation for the next game, because I could not even think they would do well. I was angry, and I also felt wronged. I thought these players could have done much better." He added, "I did not know my face would look like that, but I was in that state. I could not hide my emotions."

Asked about the reason the Republic of Korea was eliminated in the round of 32, Park Ji-sung said, "The biggest difference was probably the preparation process." He continued, "This World Cup was difficult from the start. I did not feel the coach selection process was fair, and the team qualified amid a lot of noise. I think that is why the result was not good."

Park Ji-sung, who recently became chair of the K-Innovation Committee, said, "Korean football is under a lot of expectations and is one of the most popular sports in our country, yet it has disappointed many people. I thought the people involved in football were at fault for that. I felt I could help in this area, and I took on this role out of a sense of responsibility that I should do so."

Park Ji-sung is now even being mentioned as a possible candidate for president of the Korea Football Association. He responded firmly, "I was a football player, and as Park Ji-sung the football player, I should have the right expertise for that. I do not have the qualifications to become president. I would also need to consider business and policy matters, and I do not think I would do well in those areas. I do not think this is a role that can be done on popularity alone."

Yoo Jae-suk drew laughter when he said, "I recommended Jong-kook as president of the Korea Football Association, and he said he would work hard if only given the chance. He said he would do it without pay, not even for 10 won." Park Ji-sung then made everyone laugh by saying, "That would be hard."

When Park Ji-sung said coaching also did not suit his personality, Yoo Jae-suk remarked, "A person grows into the job, so if you were put in that situation, you would end up doing it." But Park Ji-sung replied, "It is already too late. I would need to get a coaching license, and that takes a very long time. To coach a professional team or the national team, I would need a P-level license, and I am only at B level."

Yoo Jae-suk shook his head and said, "That is tough. Kim Jong-kook would not work." Park Ji-sung laughed and said, "He cannot be a coach. The president position has different requirements." Yoo Jae-suk then said, "He used to coach 'Shootdori,'" but Park Ji-sung replied, "Given the current situation, he is unqualified. If it were an official match, he would not even be allowed on the bench," drawing more laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.