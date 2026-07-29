Hwang Bo-ra, Despite Diagnosis of Possible Early Menopause, Keeps Her Dream of a Second Child Alive at 44 on 'Superman Is Back'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Hwang Bo-ra shared her overwhelming feelings for the son she welcomed after a difficult journey at age 40, along with her worries about having a second child.

On the 29th episode of KBS2's 'Superman Is Back,' Han Da-gam, who is 27 weeks pregnant, received parenting tips from Jung Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra, both experienced mothers of sons.

That day, Hwang Bo-ra asked Han Da-gam, "Can I touch your belly?" Jung Yi-rang then said, "You need to get some good energy. I'm preparing for my second child."

Han Da-gam asked Hwang Bo-ra, "You had your baby late too, right? How did you feel when you had your first child?" Hwang replied, "I wasn't jealous of Ha Jung-woo or Bill Gates. I wasn't jealous of the rich." She added, "I thought, 'I really did it.' It felt like I had the whole world. 'As a mother, I gave birth to a child too, so I really did everything I could.'" She recalled the overwhelming happiness she felt when she became a mother at 40.

After several rounds of IVF, Hwang Bo-ra welcomed her son Woo-in in 2024 at the age of 40.

Jung Yi-rang, who has both a daughter and a son, encouraged her to have a second child, saying, "If possible, have two." Hwang Bo-ra responded cautiously, "I'm too old." Han Da-gam also drew attention when she said, "I'm still thinking about it. The hospital said I could do it."

Hwang Bo-ra then said, "I think my sister is a real miracle," adding, "I was deeply moved when I heard the news of her pregnancy. I'm so grateful that she didn't give up and kept going."

Earlier, Hwang Bo-ra had shared the process of preparing for a second pregnancy on her YouTube channel and also opened up about her health concerns. Hospital tests showed low ovarian function levels, raising the possibility of early menopause, but Hwang Bo-ra has not given up and continues to hold on to hope.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo, in 2022. The couple has one son.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.