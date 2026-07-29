Hwang Jung-min, embroiled in a privacy controversy, attends stage greeting wearing a wedding ring... confronts the allegations head-on

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Hwang Jung-min went ahead with his scheduled official appearance even on the day allegations about his private life surfaced.

On the 29th, a stage greeting for the film "Hope" directed by Na Hong-jin was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Yongsan District, Seoul. Na Hong-jin, Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon attended the event and met with audience members.

Although the allegations emerged just before the event, Hwang attended as usual. He took the stage with a bright expression, greeted the audience, and carried out the scheduled program by signing autographs and interacting with fans.

In particular, Hwang drew attention after he was seen wearing a wedding ring on the ring finger of his left hand that day.

Earlier, ahead of the stage greeting, Hwang had become the center of attention after an online user identified as A raised allegations about his private life.

A post questioning Hwang's private life spread on social networking service platforms. The author claimed to have released text messages and call recordings as evidence of conversations with Hwang.

However, Hwang's agency, SEM COMPANY, issued an official statement saying, "The person who wrote the malicious post about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking offense who has repeatedly harassed Hwang Jung-min," adding that it filed a criminal complaint against the person last year.

It continued, "The Court imposed temporary measures, including a restraining order, on the suspect on three occasions and issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won after recognizing the stalking charge," adding, "We plan to take additional legal action against the maliciously edited posts."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.