Kim Jong-kook on the backlash over his ultra-private wedding: "100 guests, and I couldn't even recover the cash gifts" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jong-kook opened up about his secret wedding on 'You Quiz on the Block.'

Singer Kim Jong-kook appeared on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' which aired on the 29th.

Kim Jong-kook, who got married last September and became a newlywed, laughed as he said he had to prepare a gift ahead of his first wedding anniversary. Yoo Jae-suk, who attended Kim Jong-kook's wedding, recalled, "It was really kept secret." Kim Jong-kook married in complete secrecy without telling anyone about his relationship, including Yoo Jae-suk. He explained, "I told everyone the venue and the date, but people talked as if I hadn't shared anything. More than anything, I thought it might be burdensome for a person to live as themselves for years and then suddenly become someone's wife one day, so I decided to hold it quietly. It wasn't as if everything was hidden behind a veil."

Yoo Jae-suk then teased Kim Jong-kook, saying, "Depending on how people see it, they might think you're being overly dramatic. It wasn't that big of a deal, so why go that far?" Kim Jong-kook replied, "I kept the wedding to a minimum. I invited only 50 guests from the groom's side and 50 from the bride's side. I could only invite about 20 people I knew. I've attended a lot of weddings since 1995, and I can't even count how much I spent on congratulatory gifts. I never recovered any of it. I accepted all of that."

Yoo Jae-suk drew laughter by revealing, "Kim Jong-kook has a hard time hiding how he really feels. After the wedding, we filmed 'Running Man,' and he said, 'Why did you give so much? This guy must be crazy.' But to Seok-jin, he said, 'Thank you for coming.'"

Kim Jong-kook responded, "Jee Seok-jin didn't go that far. He wasn't at that level," but added, "I was just joking around. It doesn't really matter. After that, Seok-jin had something to do, so I treated him the same way."

Kim Jong-kook, who says he is happy with married life, said, "Marriage is so good. It gives you a basic sense of stability, and life becomes about looking at just one person, your wife. The idea that wherever I go and whatever I do, I only need to think about one person gives me peace of mind," expressing his happiness.

As for how he addresses his wife, he said, "I don't really have a special nickname for her. I heard that after marriage, a wife can lose her own name, so I try to use her name often. The thing I hear most is that if I get hurt, I won't be able to play soccer, so she tells me never to get injured. That's why even if I do get hurt, I pretend I didn't. Until we have a child or our lives change in a new way, it's better to do things together, so I most often ask, 'What do you want to do?'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.