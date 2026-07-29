Woman A, Who Made Claims About Hwang Jung-min's Private Life, Sent DMs to His Minor Son... She Denies It Was a Threat and Says She Only Asked for Her Message to Be Passed On After Being Blocked

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Amid allegations surrounding actor Hwang Jung-min's private life, it has been revealed that Woman A, who exposed related claims, sent a social networking service DM to Hwang Jung-min's son when he was still a minor, causing shock.

According to Ilgan Sports on the 29th, Woman A reportedly sent a social networking service DM to Hwang Jung-min's son, who was a minor at the time, during a dispute with Hwang Jung-min's agency.

Through the media outlet, Woman A claimed that she had a blog run only by herself and Hwang Jung-min, and that 10 posts, including two short stories she had submitted for a literary award, were leaked from among about 100 posts she had written on the blog.

Woman A said she tried to contact Hwang Jung-min and his agency to confirm how the material was leaked, but received no response. She explained that once all channels of communication were blocked, she sent a DM asking Hwang Jung-min's son to pass along the message.

Woman A said, "It was not a threat or an exposure. I was only asking for the message to be delivered after all normal channels were cut off."

Earlier that day, posts about Hwang Jung-min's private life spread rapidly across online communities and social networking services. The author of the posts claimed that she had been in a relationship with Hwang Jung-min for about two years, but that the relationship recently soured, and that she was later criminally charged by Hwang Jung-min. She also released what she said were messenger conversations and recorded phone calls.

In response, SEM COMPANY, Hwang Jung-min's agency, immediately refuted the claims, saying, "The person who wrote the malicious posts about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking crime who has continuously harassed him."

The agency added, "Hwang Jung-min filed a criminal complaint against the person in question." It said, "The Court issued provisional measures, including three no-contact orders, and recognized the stalking allegations, issuing a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won." It also stated, "We plan to take additional legal action against the maliciously edited posts."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.