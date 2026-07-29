Top Divorce Lawyer Worries About Newlywed Kim Jong-kook: "He’s Taking a Different Path, and It’s Not Something I’d Recommend" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Divorce lawyer Park Min-cheol from 'You Quiz on the Block' expressed concern about Kim Jong-kook.

Kim Jong-kook appeared on the tvN program 'You Quiz on the Block,' which aired on the 29th.

Kim Jong-kook, who rose to fame as a member of Turbo, enjoyed huge popularity with the hit show 'X-Man' and his solo song 'A Man.' He said that this led him to become more active in variety shows. "The moment I decided to make variety shows my main job was during 'Family Outing,'" he said. "I realized that just releasing albums and staying quiet wouldn’t be enough to survive, so I started treating variety work like a career."

He later appeared on shows such as 'Running Man' and 'My Little Old Boy,' and even won a grand prize in entertainment. Among singers, only Lee Hyori and Kim Jong-kook have won both a music grand prize and an entertainment grand prize.

Kim Jong-kook has also launched a YouTube channel and now has 3 million subscribers. One of his videos, showing him working out with his mother during a trip to Las Vegas, also drew attention.

Speaking about continuing to travel with his mother and showing his devotion to her, Kim Jong-kook said, "Honestly, beyond views and things like that, I want to make a lot of memories. Watching it on video feels so good, so I’m thinking of keeping it up." Yoo Jae-suk praised him, saying, "Even if you have the idea, it’s not easy to actually do it." Kim Jong-kook then joked, "My mother always said things like, 'Your brother is good at studying and a model student, but I’ll live with you later.' I was affectionate, almost like a daughter. She used to say, '(As for my brother,) that kid is good at studying, but he has no warmth.' But she visits my brother’s hospital often. There are a lot of good lasers there."

In the middle of the conversation, Park Min-cheol, a divorce lawyer who came to support Kim Jong-kook, kept looking at his phone and acting distracted. When Yoo Jae-suk called him out, Park said, "May I say something? From a divorce lawyer’s perspective, I see a different path. Going to Las Vegas with your mother and things like that are definitely not something I’d recommend." His comment drew laughter.

Kim Jong-kook said, "After I uploaded the video, I got a phone call asking if I was okay." Yoo Jae-suk then revealed, "When he came to film 'Running Man' before, he even handed business cards to Haha, Jee Seok-jin, and me. When we asked, 'Why are you giving them to us?' he said, 'Just in case. He said he’d handle things quietly, without anyone knowing.'" Kim Jong-kook was impressed by Park’s professionalism, saying, "He’s handled a lot of famous people, and even though they’re very close, he doesn’t tell me anything."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.