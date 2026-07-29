Jang Young-ran Faces Emergency During Filming as Menstrual Blood Leaks Out... "Sorry I Haven't Reached Menopause Yet"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran faced an emergency when menstrual blood leaked during filming.

On the 29th, a video titled "Why Is Jang Young-ran's Main PD Preparing for Marriage in a 6-Pyeong Rooftop Room? (Engaged Couple, Seoul Housing Prices)" was uploaded to Jang Young-ran's YouTube channel.

Jang Young-ran visited the YouTube PD's studio apartment. She said, "The PD is getting married soon. I was so worried that he might never get married. Their jobs have no day or night, so they can't even go on blind dates. But he dramatically met a PD from another company and ended up getting married." She added, "The important thing is that once you get married, you should live well. As an older sister, I want to teach her how to prepare for marriage and share some household tips."

As Jang Young-ran looked around the PD's studio apartment, she got a glimpse of real solo living. After hearing about the drawbacks of the place, she said, "I should have gone with him when he was house-hunting. Looking at it now, he is doing well, but there are still a few gaps," expressing some disappointment.

The PD said he was trying out a beam projector on the ceiling. Lying on the bed, Jang Young-ran admired his personal tip. While she was still lying down, a curtain rod fell, so she got up to reinstall it. The PD then cautiously asked, "Did menstrual blood leak onto your pants? Are you okay?" Startled, Jang Young-ran took a sanitary pad from the PD and said, "I'm sorry. I'm a woman who hasn't reached menopause yet. I'm still having my period," before heading to the bathroom.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.