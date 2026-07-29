Han Da-gam, Pregnant at 47, Shows No Visible Baby Bump at 7 Months, Surprising Fans With Her Slim Figure

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Han Da-gam shared an update on her pregnancy, saying she is seven months along on "Radio Star."

The MBC program "Radio Star," which aired on the 29th, featured Yoon Mi-ra, Gangnam, Han Da-gam, and Park Ji-hyun.

Everyone congratulated Han Da-gam as she appeared on the show pregnant with her first child at 47.

Han Da-gam said she is due to give birth at the end of September and added, "I gained more weight because of the good news. I heard people say my face looks fuller now."

Yoon Mi-ra, however, was shocked after looking at Han Da-gam and said, "Are you really pregnant now? You don't look pregnant at all."

Han Da-gam then stood up to show the outline of her belly and said, "I'm seven months along now. My belly has grown. It couldn't really not show. But compared with other people, it doesn't look that big."

Gangnam then joked, "It looks like the teacher has a little more showing," drawing criticism from everyone.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.