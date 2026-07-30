They even hand in their phones: Why Blue Dragon judges are 'isolated'

Poster for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. Photo courtesy of Sportschosun.

[Sportschosun reporter Jungh Bit] The Blue Dragon trophy carries unusual weight. That is because it holds two words: fairness and trust.

As excitement builds for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), public and industry attention is once again focused on the Blue Dragon judging process. The awards use a "7-vote system" made up of six expert judges and one netizen judge, along with same-day judging and strict security to block any advance leaks. We take a closer look at the Blue Dragon Series Awards' unique judging system, which gives the trophy its weight.

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on the 18th at Paradise City in Incheon. IU and Ju Ji-hoon pose for a commemorative photo. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.07.18/

▶Strict from the nomination stage: the highest-ever participation from experts

The fairness of the Blue Dragon Series Awards begins not only at the final moment when winners are chosen, but also at the earlier stage of narrowing down the nominees. This year, in particular, the first-round judging recorded the highest level of expert participation in the awards' history, reflecting a broader range of opinions than ever before. Netizen votes are also included, allowing the public to take part in the Blue Dragon judging process.

As a result, nominees representing each category made the list, completing the competitive lineup for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

This year, the awards also split the Best and Excellence categories for male and female variety entertainers, allowing a wider range of performers to be recognized. The change was made to ensure a fairer evaluation of more variety entertainers.

Netizen voting for the winners of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards began on the 2nd through the Celeb Champ app. Photo = Fan voting open banner for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

▶Six experts plus one netizen: a seven-vote system that balances popularity and expertise

The core structure that determines the Blue Dragon Series Awards is the "7-vote system." The judging panel consists of six verified industry experts, including active drama directors, variety show producers, and drama production company executive producers, none of whom have any direct or indirect interest in the nominated works or individuals for the year.

Netizen votes, which most directly reflect public reaction, are counted as one vote with the same weight as a single judge. The final fan vote, running through the Celeb Champ app from the 2nd to the 30th, is expected to play a decisive casting vote.

As a result, Blue Dragon does not lean too heavily toward mass popularity, nor does it become trapped in the narrow perspective of critics.

Judges conduct the review ahead of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards at the Sportschosun headquarters in Mok-dong, Seoul, on the 18th. Reporter Park Jae-man /2025.07.18/

▶"Even the judges do not know until the end" ... same-day judging and airtight security

Another principle of the Blue Dragon judging process is airtight security. To block any possibility of prior lobbying or outside pressure, the names of the six expert judges remain strictly confidential even after the judging is over. The judges' identities are revealed only after the awards ceremony begins.

The final judging takes place on the day of the ceremony, after the judges hand in their mobile phones and are completely isolated from the outside world. If no candidate receives a majority in the first round, additional rounds of voting continue until a winner is decided.

Immediately after voting ends, the results are sealed on the spot and placed in the winner's envelope. That envelope is handed over only moments before the presenter goes on stage.

As a result, neither the nominees nor their agencies, and not even the judges, know the final winner until the envelope is opened on stage.

The same goes for MCs Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona, as well as the production staff preparing the live broadcast. They must prepare for every possibility. They have to prepare profile scripts and video clips in advance for every nominee, assuming each could win. Blue Dragon does not compromise on security or fairness, even when the production team must prepare a live show without knowing the result.

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on the 18th at Paradise City in Incheon. Presenters Shin Dong-yup and Jang Do-yeon. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.07.18/

▶Full disclosure of judging results: confidence in the Blue Dragon brand, built over more than 40 years

Another long-standing Blue Dragon tradition is to disclose the judges' votes and the direction of the netizen votes after the ceremony ends. By transparently showing which nominees were separated by how many votes and what decisive variable the netizen vote created, the awards reinforce legitimacy for the winners and build trust in the outcome for the nominees and fans who fell just short.

This kind of fair judging is the promise Blue Dragon has upheld the longest. Attention is now on who will receive the crown at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, built on a foundation of solid trust.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Jungh Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.