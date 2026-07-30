At 74, Yoon Mira took on a swimsuit shoot and says, "My YouTube views are gradually dropping"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Yoon Mira shared her YouTube journey, including the bold decision to appear in a swimsuit at age 74.

On the 29th episode of MBC's "Radio Star," Yoon Mira, Kangnam, Han Da-gam, and Park Ji-hyun appeared as guests.

Yoon Mira, who recently launched a YouTube channel, recalled the miraculous moment when her first video drew about 2 million views. She said, "I started doing YouTube, and my first video got 2 million views. Everyone was shocked. It was astonishing."

She added, "I thought I had to show useful content so I wouldn't disappoint my subscribers, and I decided to show everything I had." She then surprised everyone by saying, "So I even wore a swimsuit."

However, Yoon Mira said that while she stayed up all night reading comments after the explosive response to her early videos, the view count has gradually declined over time, leaving her with growing concerns these days.

After hearing that, Kangnam drew attention by suggesting his own content ideas for Yoon Mira's channel, saying, "Actually, if noona goes on a blind date, it becomes a huge hit."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.