Genius Lee Seung-guk Reveals 16-Year Battle With Illness, Says, "I Felt Like My 20s Were Stolen; The Hospital Was My Life"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Seung-guk Lee has opened up about his long battle with illness.

On the 29th, a video titled "The reason Genius Lee Seung-guk, who spent all of his 20s battling illness, was able to succeed" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "With Sean."

Sheon said he had known YouTuber Seung-guk Lee for 23 years and spoke about their special connection. Lee said, "We did not first connect directly. I got connected through my parents, and after eating out, I ended up coming home." Lee's father is Pastor Lee Jae-cheol. Sheon said, "Pastor Lee Jae-cheol is still my mentor and someone like a father to me. I have four children, right? Seeing Seung-guk's family made me dream of having four children."

Sheon described Lee as "a child who required a lot of care from a parent's perspective, because he had such a major accident." Lee admitted, "I have experienced every kind of injury that can happen surgically."

His most serious injury was a herniated disc. Lee explained, "It happened during the semester when I was about to graduate from college. At first, something felt off, so I came to Korea during vacation and got examined. They said it was an early-stage disc problem and told me not to worry, just finish one more semester and come back. I went back for that semester to graduate, but my condition got unbelievably worse. By the time I returned to Korea at the end, my legs had stiffened so badly that I could not even put on my shoes. I was injured in 2010, so I had been living with it for about 16 years until my surgery this year."

Lee confessed, "By the time I was around 30, I thought, 'I can finally start living a normal social life.' That was when I was 29 or 30. The way I describe it is that from my mid-20s to late 20s, it felt like my life had been stolen. I had no time to try anything else and was truly just fighting illness. The hospital, my home, and church were my life."

Although it was a painful struggle, Lee said he also experienced feelings and moments he could only understand because he had been sick. Lee stated, "I felt loss, pain, and inferiority too. My friends were working and getting promoted, while I had to stay still. Ironically, all the negative energy I felt then helped shape the qualities I have now. I do not want to go back, but it was a precious time."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.