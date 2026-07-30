Yoo So-min of 'Love After Divorce 2' Suffers Parenting Disaster: "I Put a Diaper in the Washer, and It Exploded Everywhere"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Yoo So-min from 'Love After Divorce 2' had a meltdown while caring for her daughter.

On the 29th, Yoo So-min vented, "Sigh... Seoha put a diaper in her own laundry basket, and I washed it with a dress without noticing. LOL. When I opened the washer after the cycle ended, the diaper had burst spectacularly, and I was completely overwhelmed."

She also said, "GPT said if you shake it off, dry it, and shake it again, it comes off well, so I'm on the veranda right now shaking the dress and then the hat. It fell off... My mind is completely shaken too," drawing sympathy.

In the photo released with her post, Yoo So-min is seen trying to clean up the laundry after dropping a hat outside. The image captured the moment she was thrown into confusion as another mishap unfolded during the cleanup. Fans who saw the post continued to send her messages of support and comfort.

Meanwhile, Yoo So-min rose to fame after appearing on 'Love After Divorce 2' in 2021. She announced her remarriage in 2024 and welcomed a daughter last year, drawing many congratulations.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.