Han Da-gam, Pregnant at 47, Says She Was Desperate After Being Told Her Chances Were 5%, but Now She Says a Third Child Is Possible

Actress Han Da-gam has revealed the remarkable journey that led to her first pregnancy at the age of 47.

On the 29th episode of MBC's "Radio Star," Yoon Mi-ra, Gangnam, Han Da-gam and Park Ji-hyun appeared as guests.

That day, Han Da-gam shared the nearly two-year preparation process she followed to have a healthy pregnancy.

Han Da-gam, who said she had not originally planned to get pregnant, confessed, "I kept working, so I had only a vague idea about pregnancy. At the time, I thought everyone feels young, so I assumed I would get pregnant someday. But suddenly, I felt like I shouldn't miss this window, so I went to the hospital."

She continued, "I tried to get pregnant using eggs I had frozen in my 30s, but I was told the chances were slim. They said the success rate was 5%. I was a little discouraged." She added, "So from age 44, I started taking care of myself consistently for about two years."

Han Da-gam explained, "I focused on improving circulation with the mindset of getting my body ready to welcome a child. I received moxibustion, climbed mountains across the country to build up my energy, and also drank deer antler and black goat extracts." She added, "I copied passages from the Lotus Sutra to manage my mental state, went all the way to Shinwonsa Temple in Gongju to pray for pregnancy, and really put in a tremendous amount of effort."

In the end, after a long period of preparation, the best-quality embryo was created, and she became pregnant on her first attempt. She said, "The result was an AAA-grade embryo, the highest level. It worked on the first try. I don't have morning sickness or even swelling." She proudly added, "At the hospital this time, they said a third child would even be possible."

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.