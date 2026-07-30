Lee Sol-i, Married to Park Sung-kwang, Says She Got Caught at SK hynix 280... "I Found a Reason to Cry"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, candidly shared her feelings about stock investing, saying she was "caught at SK hynix 280."

On the 29th, Lee posted a photo on her social media account along with the caption, "I found a reason to cry."

The photo showed messages exchanged with an acquaintance. Lee shared a post that read, "I really relate to the line, 'I moved into a historic page like the subprime and dot-com bubble, and even on the top floor,'" and let out a sigh, saying, "Me."

The acquaintance replied, "One more comrade added," saying they were in the same situation. Lee then honestly revealed the stock she had bought and the purchase price, saying, "SK hynix 280," before adding, "I found a reason to cry," with a bittersweet smile that drew sympathy.

Earlier that day, SK hynix announced that its cumulative first-half revenue had surpassed 100 trillion won for the first time ever. Despite the strong results, however, the stock price plunged. SK hynix closed at 1,401,000 won, down 9.61 percent from the previous day. At one point during trading, it fell by nearly 20 percent before recovering some of its losses.

Amid the shock of the stock plunge, Lee said, "I want to cry," and added, "So I'm looking at photos of happier times. That's my therapy. Well, sometimes crying it out is therapy too," showing her trademark positive attitude as she tried to steady her mind.

Meanwhile, Lee married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and won viewers over by sharing their daily life through the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

Recently, a cryptic post Lee uploaded to social media was overinterpreted online, sparking rumors of conflict and divorce with Park. She later addressed the speculation directly, urging people not to read too much into it. Park then publicly left an affectionate comment on Lee's social media, showing that their marital affection remains unchanged.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.