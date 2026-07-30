Min Do-hee, Working Part-Time to Make Ends Meet, Cleans Out Her Mother’s Side Dishes: "It Looked Like I Was Moving Out"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Min Do-hee revealed an unexpected side of her daily life as she stepped in as her mother’s one-day manager.

On the 29th, Min Do-hee uploaded a video titled "I Became My Mom’s Manager" to her YouTube channel.

In the video, Min Do-hee accompanied her mother to the set of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "My Little Old Boy" and took on the role of a one-day manager.

After the shoot, Min Do-hee stopped by her mother’s home and drew attention by packing up a large amount of side dishes and ingredients. "I always get meals from my mom," she said, as she carefully took octopus, abalone, dumplings, bean sprouts, pollock-bean sprout soup, watermelon, and other dishes her mother had prepared with care.

Looking at the overflowing food, Min Do-hee joked, "It feels like I’m moving out. I’m the daughter who raids my mom’s refrigerator." She added with a laugh, "After being a one-day manager and taking this much home, I don’t think it’s a bad deal."

Meanwhile, Min Do-hee recently drew attention on "My Little Old Boy" after revealing that she had been looking for part-time work to make ends meet during a long break between projects.

She also said that she had gone through a difficult time while living with her mother during that hiatus. "We were both constantly reading each other’s moods and had a hard time," she said. "After becoming independent, my goal is to keep living on my own without going back and to support myself." Her mother also recalled that period, saying, "It felt like we were walking on thin ice."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.