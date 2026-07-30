Glenn Hansard, Male Lead of the Film Once, Dies in Motorcycle Accident at 56

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Irish singer-songwriter and actor Glenn Hansard, who won love in Korea as the lead of the film Once, has died in a motorcycle accident. He was 56.

According to foreign media including the BBC on the 29th local time, Hansard died early that morning in a motorcycle accident in Dublin, Ireland.

ATC Management said in a statement, "We are saddened to announce that Glenn Hansard passed away in a traffic accident in Dublin early this morning." It added, "His family is in deep shock and grief, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Local police are reportedly investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, which took place in Lucan, western Dublin, while also searching for witnesses.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1970, Hansard began his music career as a street performer and rose to fame after forming the rock band The Frames in 1989. He later expanded into acting with an appearance in the film The Commitments.

He later gained worldwide popularity through the musical film Once, in which he starred alongside Czech singer Markéta Irglová in 2007. "Falling Slowly," the signature song of their duo project The Swell Season, won Best Original Song at the 80th Academy Awards.

Once was especially popular in Korea, leading Hansard to hold several performances there. The Swell Season's 2009 concert in Korea set a record for the highest average paid attendance for a single performance at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts that year.

Following news of Hansard's death, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his condolences on social media, saying that the country had lost an outstanding musician and actor who made major contributions to Irish culture and the arts over many years.

He is survived by his wife, poet Máire Saracha, and their 3-year-old son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.