RESCENE's Woni issues official statement on 'museukno' controversy: "'No' is an exclamation, and I was scared when it appeared in the news"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] RESCENE member Woni has spoken out about the 'museukno' controversy.

On the 29th, YouTube channel 'Kebaeksu Original' released a preview clip of 'Donseontae.' In the video, Woni and Minami appeared as guests and talked with Chungju Man Kim Seon-tae.

Kim Seon-tae asked about the recent 'museukno' controversy, and Woni replied, "I was really surprised too. It was a phrase I used all the time, so I was caught off guard. 'No' is often used as an exclamation."

Woni said, "I was so scared when it suddenly appeared in the news. I realized I need to be more careful with every word I say. Even if I did not mean it that way, I thought other people might interpret it differently."

Kim Seon-tae asked, "Wasn't that an overreaction? Didn't anyone say it was being made viral?" Woni admitted, "I can see why people might think that, but I was worried it could affect our group."

In June, Woni uploaded a video to her YouTube channel showing a visit to Minami's family home in Japan. In the video, when the producer heard a thud from somewhere, he said, "What is that? That's scary," and Woni echoed him, saying, "That's scary. Even the lighting is scary."

For Woni, who is from Geoje, it was a natural use of a regional dialect. However, some online users pointed out that the expression 'no' is used on Ilbe Storehouse, a far-right online community, to mock former President Roh Moo-hyun. In response, Kim Hyeon-ji, a producer at Gyeongnam MBC who directed the documentary 'Adult Kim Jang-ha,' raised concerns about the expression. Professor Ahn Tae-hyeong of Dong-A University's Korean Language and Culture Institute, comedian Kim Si-deok from Gyeongsang Province, and Professor Chin Jung-kwon countered that 'no' is simply a dialect expression. Political figures also joined the debate, including former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk and Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok, further intensifying the controversy.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.