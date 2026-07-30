Season 32 Divorced Singles Special: Young-ho and Jung-hee, Serious About Even Embracing a Child... Four Final Couples Formed ('I'm Solo')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Four final couples emerged in Season 32 of the Divorced Singles Special on 'I'm Solo': Gwang-soo and Ok-soon, Kyung-soo and Hyun-sook, Young-ho and Jung-hee, and Young-sik and Young-sook.

The real dating program 'I'm Solo' on SBS Plus and ENA aired on Wednesday the 29th, featuring the show's first-ever team competition in Solonara for a Super Date Pass, along with the final dates and final selections. In the end, four couples were named final couples, drawing enthusiastic support from viewers.

In the Super Date Pass team match, Team Solo and Team Nara were locked in a tight 1-to-1 battle. The third event was a contest to find a stone weighing 32 grams. Young-soo from Team Solo used a strategy of finding a stone slightly lighter than a golf ball, while Gwang-soo from Team Nara tried to identify the stone based on the weight of two darts. Young-soo's approach worked, and Team Solo took the win. The final event was a relay race, where Young-ja ran barefoot and kept going despite falling several times, crossing the finish line first and leading Team Solo to victory.

After winning the Super Date Pass, Young-chul from Team Solo asked Young-ja, his teammate, on a date, saying, "Let's make up for what happened yesterday." Young-ja also said she would use her Super Date Pass on Young-chul. Jung-hee chose Young-ho, whom she had not yet properly dated, while Soon-ja suggested to Young-soo that she would use her Super Date Pass on him if he would use his on Jung-sook. Young-soo had originally planned to use his Super Date Pass on Soon-ja, but after her persuasion, he eventually asked Jung-sook on a date. Jung-sook, however, felt disappointed, sensing that Young-soo had not chosen her of his own accord. Young-soo, too, could not hide his conflicted feelings as Soon-ja seemed to prioritize her connection with Jung-sook over any possibility with him.

A little later, Young-ho went on a date with Jung-hee, feeling excited. Over grilled trout sashimi, they comfortably talked about marriage and family. Young-ho said, "I think we'd be a good match," and added, "If I were to meet Jung-hee, I don't think we'd ever end up fighting loudly." Jung-hee also expressed her desire to get to know him better, saying, "He seems like he'd be better as a husband than as a boyfriend." Soon-ja, who went on a date with Young-soo, drew a clear line from the start. She bluntly asked, "Was there anything between us that could have made feelings grow?" Young-soo replied, "So you weren't even trying to develop feelings," and sounded hurt. After the date, Young-soo said in an interview, "It felt like opening a lottery envelope I expected to be a losing ticket. I'm not too empty or sad about it," making it clear that he had given up on Soon-ja. He then went on a date with Jung-sook and showed his sweet side by fastening her seat belt for her. Jung-sook also left room for possibility, telling the man who desperately wanted children, "If I meet someone truly good, I would be willing to have a child." But Young-soo then brought up issues such as child discipline after remarriage and visitation rights, which made the mood heavy. After the date, Jung-sook said in an interview, "It felt as if he was saying, 'There's a wall between us.'" Young-soo also admitted that his feelings for Jung-sook were not strong, saying there was not enough attraction to work through practical issues together.

Young-chul and Young-ja cleared up the misunderstandings that had built up during their Super Date. Young-ja belatedly confessed to Young-chul, "I really liked you," and Young-chul apologized, saying he had acted sensitively because he had feelings too. Even so, Young-ja wrapped things up, saying, "Repeated conflict cooled my feelings," and "I hope you meet someone good." After the date, Young-chul also said in an interview, "We felt our personalities were different, so from the beginning to the end I thought we would not be a good match. I regret not getting to know someone else more."

With the final dates all over, Season 32 gathered in the shared living room and reflected on everything that had happened. At that moment, Young-sik made a slip while talking about his ideal type. He said, "Actually, I mentioned this in the interview too, but my physical ideal type is Soon-ja, and my inner ideal type is Young-sook," making a bold remark. Young-sook's expression hardened, and later she told the other women, "I don't understand why he had to say something like that in front of everyone at a point right before the final selection," expressing her disappointment.

On the morning of the final selection, Ok-soon prepared a breakfast event for Gwang-soo. She then clearly expressed her feelings for the first time, saying, "Ok-soon's No. 1 is Gwang-soo!" Ok-soon said she felt a sense of stability and trust from the way he had consistently waited for her. Gwang-soo, deeply moved, went up to the rooftop and shouted, "Thank you for making my heart, which had stopped, beat again." He then handed her flowers and a handwritten letter, promising, "I will always stay by Ok-soon's side."

Hyun-sook also reached out to Kyung-soo first. She had liked him from the very beginning, but had grown frustrated while waiting for his expression of interest. She said, "The straightforward Hyun-sook will be the one to express herself more first," and extended her hand. Kyung-soo immediately replied, "I'm ready." Young-ho and Jung-hee also had their final conversation before the selection. Jung-hee shed tears, saying she felt sorry and afraid to start a new relationship while having a child. Young-ho responded warmly, "If you hesitate, I'll hesitate right beside you. When you want to take a step forward, we can take that step together." Young-sik, who had made a slip the day before, also launched a late attempt to recover. At a brunch cafe, he apologized, saying, "I think I was too blunt yesterday," and prepared a bouquet of freesia, cake, and a meal for Young-sook, who likes freesia. Young-sook let go of her anger and smiled brightly at his clumsy but sincere effort.

At last, the final selections began. Gwang-soo was the first to choose, saying Ok-soon was the person "who opened a tightly closed heart wide open." Ok-soon chose Gwang-soo as well, becoming the first final couple. Sang-chul, Young-soo, Jung-sook, Soon-ja, Young-chul, and Young-ja each chose to forgo the final selection. Kyung-soo said, "My heart was already decided, and it still hasn't changed," and chose Hyun-sook, who chose him in return. Young-ho chose Jung-hee, the woman who had finally won his heart, and Jung-hee chose him as well, saying she wanted to get to know the man who had given her trust and confidence in real life. Finally, Young-sik and Young-sook chose each other without any surprise, bringing Season 32's long romance journey to an end with four couples in total. After the Season 32 Divorced Singles Special, Season 33's Born-Single Special is set to follow.

SBS Plus and ENA's 'I'm Solo' airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.