Lee Kyung-sil sparks controversy after visiting an amusement park with her ex-husband following their divorce... "My mother was furious, but I went for the kids"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Kyung-sil will open up about how she felt at the time of her divorce, 23 years later.

Lee Kyung-sil and actress Jenny Son, a mother and daughter, are launching a YouTube channel called "Our Mom, Lee Kyung-sil" and releasing their first piece of content.

In "Our Mom, Lee Kyung-sil," which will be released at 7 p.m. on the 30th, Lee Kyung-sil and Jenny Son documented a day trip to Danyang County. While riding in the car on the way to Danyang County, Lee Kyung-sil said, "I want to go to Everland someday. We went there when I was little, didn’t we?" Jenny Son immediately responded, "That sounds great. I love churros," recalling fond memories.

Everland is a place that left Lee Kyung-sil with painful memories of her divorce. When Lee Kyung-sil divorced in 2003, public attitudes toward female entertainers who divorced were overwhelmingly negative. It was also a time when broadcasting opportunities could be restricted. Then, in 2004, reports surfaced that Lee Kyung-sil had visited Everland with her ex-husband, putting her back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Lee Kyung-sil directly brought up Everland, a place tied to painful memories, and said, "I went once after my divorce. I never went again after that. My grandmother was furious and asked why I met him after the article came out." She added, "I went thinking about you kids," revealing for the first time what happened and how she felt at the time. Although she was divorced, it was a choice made out of a mother's desire to leave good memories for her young children. Lee Kyung-sil also promised Jenny Son, "Let's take Hoon-i with us and go together."

The first video uploaded to "Our Mom, Lee Kyung-sil" will feature the two talking about their Danyang County trip. It shows them browsing a market, snacking, trying paragliding, and stopping by a cafe to chat over coffee.

"Our Mom, Lee Kyung-sil" is a YouTube channel where Lee Kyung-sil and Jenny Son share travel, hobbies, and experiences, capturing the everyday empathy that only a mother and daughter can have in vlog form. Told from Jenny Son's perspective as she looks at her mother, Lee Kyung-sil, the content highlights the warm and cheerful chemistry that exists only in a mother-daughter relationship.

Lee Kyung-sil debuted after winning the gold prize at the first MBC Gag Contest in 1987 and has remained one of Korea's leading comedians ever since. She currently runs the YouTube channel "Shinyeoseong" with Jo Hye-ryun and is appearing on stage in the play "Love You, Mom." Jenny Son, a former contestant in the 2016 Supermodel Contest, is now active as an actress. She has appeared in the drama "DNA Lover" and the films "Feng Shui" and "Empire of Evil," and she is also performing in "Love You, Mom."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.