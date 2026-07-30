BIBI Says She Once Ate Leftover Food at Her Company Because She Had No Money and Ended Up with an Upset Stomach ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer BIBI will share the hardships of her move to Seoul.

On today's broadcast of MBC's 'Where Is My Home,' directed by Jung Da-hi, Nam Yoo-jung, Jang Hyo-jong and Kim Yoo-jin, the show will follow people who moved to Seoul as they visit homes in the city.

In this episode, the team visits the homes of people who left their hometowns and settled in Seoul with different dreams in mind. Joining the house tour are singer BIBI, a Changwon native, along with Joo Woo-jae, and Kim Dae-ho, a Yangpyeong County native. They will look at each home through the eyes of people who also moved to Seoul and share their own experiences of life in the city.

The three visit the home of a Pohang native who has lived in Imun-dong, Dongdaemun District, for 11 years. Intrigued by the homeowner's unusual presence from the moment they arrive, they begin piecing together his identity from clues found throughout the house. From letters he received while working as an English teacher, to traces of time spent at an announcer academy, to notes suggesting acting work, the clues point to a life that has spanned several different jobs, deepening the mystery around who he is.

The homeowner then reveals that he is pursuing his dream of becoming an actor while juggling several side jobs. It is also revealed that he appeared in the recently buzzed-about SBS drama 'Manager Kim,' drawing further attention. In addition, viewers learn that most of the appliances and furniture in the house were bought secondhand, offering a glimpse of his resourceful lifestyle.

The cast members also share stories of how they struggled to save money during their early days in Seoul. Kim Dae-ho surprises everyone by admitting that he once washed his clothes with dish detergent because he had no laundry detergent. BIBI also recalls a difficult period when she had so little money that she ate leftover food at her company, only to end up with an upset stomach.

Finally, the show introduces the home of a Daegu native who has lived in Bangbae-dong, Seocho District, for five years. Since it is not easy for people in their 20s who move to Seoul to settle in this neighborhood, the hosts are curious from the start. The homeowner, who came to Seoul with dreams of becoming a musician, is a gold medal winner at the '2026 Hangang University Song Festival,' and his home also reflects his love for music. When the spacious Bangbae-dong residence is revealed, everyone is left stunned, and the fact that he lives there at a lower-than-market rent through a youth public purchase rental housing program draws even more attention. Viewers are now eager to see what his reasonably priced Bangbae-dong home looks like.

MBC's 'Where Is My Home' episode featuring the homes of people who moved to Seoul airs today at 10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.