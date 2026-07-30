"There Was No Sexual Intercourse," Ahn's Admission... Hwang Jung-min Makes a Bold Move at His First Official Appearance After the Controversy

A press screening for the film "Hope" was held at Megabox COEX on the 6th. Hwang Jung-min poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Hwang Jung-min pushed ahead with his scheduled official appearance, wearing his wedding ring even as a private-life controversy erupted around him. His agency reiterated a hard-line response, describing the accuser as a suspect in a stalking case. Ahn also later claimed in a TV interview that there had been "no sexual intercourse" between the two, keeping the legal dispute between both sides ongoing.

Hwang attended the stage greeting for the film "Hope" at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul on the 29th. Director Na Hong-jin and cast members including Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon also joined the event.

Although the official schedule came shortly after the allegations surfaced, Hwang took the stage as usual, greeted the audience, and continued signing autographs and interacting with fans. In particular, he drew attention by attending the event with his wedding ring on the ring finger of his left hand.

Earlier, SEM COMPANY, Hwang's agency, said in an official statement that Ahn, who has been continuing to post online allegations, was "a suspect in a stalking crime who has repeatedly harassed Hwang Jung-min."

The agency explained, "We filed a criminal complaint against Ahn last year, and the court issued provisional measures three times, including restraining orders." It added, "A summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won was also issued after the stalking charges were recognized," and warned of further legal action, saying the materials posted online were "maliciously edited."

The team behind the film "Hope" also stated, "We are actively reviewing legal action over conduct that has caused harm to the production and those involved, and we will continue to respond firmly to prevent further damage."

Later that day, Ahn's claims were aired on JTBC's "Incident Chief."

Ahn claimed that she first met Hwang at the press screening for the 2023 film "Smugglers" and exchanged contact information with him, then stayed in touch from August that year. She said they met four times in total, including at a bar in Seoul and at Incheon International Airport, and claimed that Hwang proposed a liquor brand launch business during their second meeting.

However, Ahn said on the program that she and Hwang did not have sexual intercourse. She also explained that all contact had completely stopped after May last year.

Ahn claims that Hwang approached her by mentioning his family background and marriage, then unilaterally withdrew proposals for a business venture and novel writing, causing her damage. Her legal representative said she is asserting innocence on the stalking charge and has submitted related audio recordings to the court as evidence.

Meanwhile, Ahn has filed a damages lawsuit seeking about 200 million won against Hwang. The Seoul Central District Court referred the case to mediation in June, and both sides are expected to coordinate their positions at a mediation hearing on August 14.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.