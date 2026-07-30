'Ten-Million Actor' Park Ji-hoon Claims July Throne, Beating Byeon Woo-seok and Cha Eun-woo to Become 'Top Popular Star'

Source: Park Ji-hoon's Instagram

Actor Park Ji-hoon topped the male actor category in the July Cheongryong Ranking, proving once again that he is one of the industry's hottest stars.

In the July vote for the male actor category, Park Ji-hoon took first place with a commanding 43.41% of the vote.

It was a valuable achievement, earned by surpassing top stars such as Byeon Woo-seok and Cha Eun-woo, both of whom enjoy massive global fan bases.

Strong support from fans, combined with his broad public recognition, helped him establish a dominant lead.

The final top rankings in this Cheongryong Ranking round were Park Ji-hoon in first place with 43.41%, Byeon Woo-seok in second with 18.94%, and Cha Eun-woo in third with 15.31%.

His rise to No. 1 was backed by a dazzling run of performances that has recently taken him freely between the big screen and television.

Park Ji-hoon, who first drew attention as a member of Wanna One, sparked a sensation after playing the lead role of Yeon Si-eun in the Wavve original series Weak Hero Class 1.

His cool yet intense gaze and powerful action scenes earned praise as a "rediscovery of Park Ji-hoon."

Source: Park Ji-hoon's Instagram

He then showcased a wide acting range, including dual roles, in Weak Hero Class 2 and the KBS2 drama Love Song for Illusion.

In the film The King's Warden, he played the tragic king Danjong of Joseon and even lost 15 kilograms for the role, drawing praise from audiences and critics alike and cementing his status as an irreplaceable actor.

With the success of his projects, he has joined the ranks of "ten-million actors" and established himself as a box-office draw through his complete transformation as an actor.

More recently, he showed a different side of himself in the drama The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, once again proving his limitless ability to adapt to any character.

Fans are now focused on Park Ji-hoon's next move as he has broken free from stereotypes about idol-turned-actors and grown into an irreplaceable, reliably watchable performer.

Meanwhile, the Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. It selects trending stars through monthly winners and semiannual winners. Trophies are awarded to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer categories.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.