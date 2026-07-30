Bae Yoon-jung publicly apologizes to 'Produce 48' contestant Lee Si-an: "I'm sorry for making you cry so much"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung publicly apologized to Lee Si-an, saying she had hurt her in the past.

On the 29th, a video titled "Sorry, Tak Jae-hoon. Bae Yoon-jung lets loose on Daktorshin after going all out" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Daktorshin.

Shin Jung-hwan asked Bae Yoon-jung, "If you had to pick one friend who has hurt you the most with harsh words or anything else, who would it be?" Bae Yoon-jung replied, "There are actually many friends like that. I had forgotten what happened back then, but it has been coming up a lot on social media lately. There is one person I hit. It was Lee Si-an, who appeared on 'Single's Inferno.' Bae Yoon-jung and Lee Si-an met in the past as a contestant and a judge on 'Produce 48.'"

Bae Yoon-jung said, "I hurt her so much that I wanted to contact her and say I was sorry. But I thought it might look like I was reaching out just because things are going well for me, so I couldn't. If I had known last year, I would have talked to her before she became even more successful," once again expressing regret to Lee Si-an.

When given the chance to send Lee Si-an a video message, Bae Yoon-jung said, "I wanted to reach out because I felt so sorry. I'm glad you're doing so well, and I support you."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.