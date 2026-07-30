Ok-soon and Gwangsu of Season 32 Show Sweet 'Soon-to-Be Newlywed' Vibes, Fueling Marriage Rumors

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Gwangsu and Ok-soon, a real-life couple from Season 32 of "I’m Solo," drew attention by showing unchanged affection even after the show ended.

On the 30th, the makeup artist in charge of the "I’m Solo" cast shared an after-makeup video of Gwangsu and Ok-soon on social media. The video showed the two preparing for a live broadcast of "I’m Solo." They smiled at each other and kept laughing as they made side-by-side finger hearts, creating a sweet atmosphere.

The poster shared the clip with the caption, "They were such a beautiful couple." Their relaxed smiles and natural eye contact clearly showed the chemistry unique to lovers. In particular, after the production team’s YouTube live broadcast, Gwangsu hinted that he was even thinking about marriage, raising expectations among fans that the two may soon share good news.

In the episode of ENA and SBS PLUS's "I’m Solo" that aired on the 29th, the final choices for Season 32 were revealed. Four final couples were formed: Gwangsu and Ok-soon, Kyung-soo and Hyunsook, Young-ho and Jeong-hee, and Young-sik and Young-sook. During the production team’s YouTube live broadcast that followed, real-life couples who had continued dating after the show were also revealed. Gwangsu and Ok-soon, Young-ho and Jeong-hee, and Young-sik and Young-sook said they are still seeing each other, drawing congratulations from viewers.

As the couple’s affectionate updates continued even after the broadcast, fans have been flooding social media with reactions such as, "They really seem like a couple that will get married," "Their real-couple vibe is on another level," and "They are adorable just to look at."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.