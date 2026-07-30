Jang Han-byul of 'Unknown Legend' Claims First Title with a Dominant 47.07% of the Vote!

Source: Jang Han-byul's Instagram

Singer Jang Han-byul topped the male singer category in the July Cheongryong Ranking.

In the male singer vote that ended on the 26th, Jang secured first place with a commanding 47.07% of the vote.

With this result, Jang celebrated winning his first-ever Cheongryong Ranking title.

Park Ji-hu and Seongri, who battled fiercely for the lead until the end, fell short in the final stretch and missed out on the throne, but emerged as new contenders.

Backed by strong fan support and a powerful finish, Jang Han-byul pulled away from the competition and completed a solo run to victory.

The final top-five standings in this Cheongryong Ranking round were Jang Han-byul in first place with 47.07%, Park Ji-hu in second with 10.88%, Seongri in third with 10.02%, Son Bin-a in fourth with 9.47%, and Park Seo-jin in fifth with 5.84%.

His rise to No. 1 was built on a remarkable career story that spans his band debut, an overseas audition win, and a recent competition program.

Source: Jang Han-byul's Instagram

Jang debuted in the music industry in 2011 as the main vocalist of the male band Led Apple, drawing attention with his explosive vocals and striking visuals.

He later turned to a solo career, contributed to numerous drama OSTs, and continued his global activities. He also drew attention by winning the Malaysian audition program "Big Stage."

More recently, he appeared on "Unknown Legend - The Ranking War of Trot Men" and surged to prominence as a next-generation star after finishing third with his flawless vocal range and commanding stage presence.

Even his old Led Apple hit "Blow, Wind" has seen a resurgence on music charts, fueling a broader phenomenon and reinforcing his presence day after day.

Fans are eager to see what Jang Han-byul, with his solid talent and complete career narrative, will do next.

Meanwhile, the Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun and Celeb Champ, the organizers of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects half-year winners to spotlight the stars driving trends. Trophy awards are given to the half-year winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.