"130 kg to 56 kg" Young-suk from Season 32 tears up after going public with Young-sik: "I've heard I'm pretty more than ever before"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Young-suk from Season 32 teared up as she shared her thoughts on appearing on "I Am Solo."

On the 29th, SBS Plus and ENA aired a live finale for the divorcee special of Season 32 of "I Am Solo."

That day, Young-suk revealed that she had become a real-life couple with Young-sik and said, "I didn't know if I could date again after my divorce. It felt like my dating instincts had died."

She added, "After appearing on 'I Am Solo,' I think I've heard that I'm pretty more than I ever have in my life. I'm so grateful," expressing thanks for viewers' interest before breaking down in tears.

Young-suk said tearfully, "I haven't really thought of myself as pretty very often. If I say otherwise, people might think I'm being fake, but that's really how I feel. I felt very intimidated among all the pretty women."

During her self-introduction, Young-suk drew attention when she revealed that she once weighed 130 kg and had lost more than 74 kg over 10 years.

Meanwhile, Young-suk was born in 1991, has no children, and works as a popera singer and event MC. Young-sik was born in 1987 and works in medical device and systems sales consulting. He has one middle school-aged son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.