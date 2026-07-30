Lee Haneul Rebuts Hate Comments Saying, "Kim Chang-yeol Has Been Making a Living Off the Songs I Wrote"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] DJ DOC's Lee Haneul pushed back against hate comments claiming that Kim Chang-yeol has been making a living thanks to him.

On the 29th, a video titled "Did I make a living thanks to Chang-yeol?" was released on Lee Haneul's channel.

In the video, Lee Haneul said during a live broadcast, "Sorry, but that's wrong, so I'll just say it and move on."

He argued, "People bring up Chang-yeol to attack me and say, 'You're a man in your 50s who would have just complained if Chang-yeol hadn't been around.' But I also think Chang-yeol has been making a living all this time off the lyrics and songs I created. In a way, that's true."

He added, "I wrote almost all of DOC's songs and made the music too. At least know what you're talking about."

He also said, "I may sound like I'm dissing Chang-yeol unintentionally, but if I spend a year in the studio preparing an album, Chang-yeol comes in for about 10 days a year," and added, "There's nothing I can do about that. I can't refute it. That's a fact."

Meanwhile, Lee Haneul debuted in 1994 with DJ DOC's first album, "Superman's Sorrow," and won popularity with numerous hit songs including "Murphy's Law," "Winter Story," "Summer Story," "Dance With DOC," and "Run to You."

Lee Haneul clashed with Kim Chang-yeol in 2021 after the death of his younger brother, the late Lee Hyun-bae, a member of 45RPM. At the time, he claimed that Kim Chang-yeol, who had pursued a guest house business with Lee Hyun-bae, reversed his investment, leaving his brother in financial difficulty. He later publicly criticized Kim Chang-yeol by leaving a comment on his memorial post that read, "You killed my brother."

The two later appeared to have reconciled when they reunited as a full group with Jung Jae-yong in 2024, but rumors of renewed discord surfaced again in December last year when Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong held a year-end concert without Kim Chang-yeol.

Lee Haneul is currently running a gopchang restaurant with Jung Jae-yong.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.