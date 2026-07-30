Natalie Portman Reveals Her Baby Bump Two Years After Divorce Over Affair Rumors... Finds Fulfillment in Relationship with French Producer

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Natalie Portman has shared a glimpse of her pregnancy as she prepares to give birth.

On the 29th local time, Natalie Portman posted a photo of her baby bump on her social media account. In the photo, she is seen wearing an oversized blue shirt and holding her belly. Her bright smile and the excitement of expecting a baby drew congratulations from fans.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "Counting the days until we meet you," expressing her affection for the child soon to be born.

The post quickly drew attention, with congratulatory comments from fellow actors and fans, including Macaulay Culkin and Jennifer Garner.

Earlier, Natalie Portman personally announced in April that she was expecting her third child, saying, "It is truly something to be grateful for and a miracle."

The baby is her first with French music producer Tangui Destable, also known by his stage name Tepr.

Natalie Portman married choreographer Benjamin Millepied in 2012 and has a son and a daughter. However, her marriage came under strain in 2023 after allegations surfaced that Millepied had been unfaithful. Foreign media outlets reported that he had allegedly been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a woman in her 20s who was an environmental activist. The two later separated and finalized their divorce in 2024.

After focusing on her career for a while following the divorce, Natalie Portman made her relationship with her new partner Tangui Destable public. She then announced her third pregnancy this year, signaling a fresh start.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman rose to global fame with the film Léon and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Black Swan. She later appeared in a wide range of projects, including V for Vendetta, the Star Wars series, and the Thor series. She is now preparing to release her upcoming films The Gallerist and Good Sex.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.