Park Myung-soo and Jessica of 'Myeongka Drive' Tease a 'Naengmyeon' Stage After 17 Years, Reuniting at 'Run' Event

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Park Myung-soo and Jessica of 'Myeongka Drive' will perform the 'Naengmyeon' stage for the first time in 17 years.

As ticket sales for '2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju' are set to open today on the Coupang Play app, excitement is peaking with the release of the lineup of special performances featuring 'Infinite Challenge' members and other star acts who will join fans at the event.

The race, which will start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Gyeongju Civic Stadium, will unfold as a tense record competition between the 'police' team, which protects the treasure, and the 'thief' team, which tries to steal it. By bringing the classic 'cops and robbers' chase into the past and evoking one of the show’s legendary episodes, 'Gyeongju Treasure Hunt,' it is expected to stir nostalgia and emotion among longtime 'Infinite Challenge' fans.

Park Myung-soo, Jeong Jun-ha, Haha, and Hwang Kwang-hee will join the Gyeongju race, following their appearance at the Seoul Sangam event in June, and meet fans once again. Anticipation is building for the unpredictable laughs these top variety entertainers will deliver, while attention is also focused on which team will come out on top. In particular, Jeong Jun-ha, who has completed every previous 'Infinite Challenge Run,' will take on the half course introduced for the first time this year, once again proving his fiery 'Infinite Challenge' spirit.

A spectacular special concert will also close out '2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju.' It will begin with DJ G.PARK (Park Myung-soo)'s energetic EDM set, followed by familiar artists who shone in the 'Infinite Challenge Song Festival,' including Jessica, Skull & Haha, Zion.T, Yoon Mirae & Tiger JK, and Lee Juck. In particular, Jessica, who teamed up with Park Myung-soo as 'Myeongka Drive' for the 2009 'Olympic-daero Duet Song Festival,' has confirmed her participation and will perform 'Naengmyeon' for the first time in about 17 years, bringing back memories for longtime fans.

Ticket sales will take place today, July 30, on the Coupang Play mobile app. Pre-sales for Coupang Play Sports Pass subscribers will begin at 7 p.m., followed by general sales for Coupang Wow members and Sports Pass users at 9 p.m. More details about ticket reservations are available on the official Coupang Play website.

Meanwhile, Coupang Play continues to delight fans with replays of every episode of 'Infinite Challenge' and 24-hour live content.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.