Kim Ji-min, who is dating Kim Jun-ho, announces pregnancy: "Our first IVF worked on the first try, and we went from two to three"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedians Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho are going to become parents.

On the 30th, Kim Ji-min shared the news of her pregnancy on her social media, writing, "In 2025, last year, we became an eternal two. In 2026, this year, we became the three we had dreamed of! A precious little life has come to my small belly!"

She continued, "I leaned on my brother, who kept telling me not to push myself and not to rush, and started our first IVF treatment. Thankfully, Durup came to us on the very first try, as if it had been waiting for this day. (Oh! Durup is the baby’s nickname.) Now that I can finally talk about it after passing the safe period, I think I’ll be able to sleep peacefully tonight! Now, the two of us, along with Neukkim and Nari, and Durup, have everything in the world."

Photos released along with the post included the couple’s wedding pictures, ultrasound images, and a pregnancy test, clearly showing the excitement of the expectant parents.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho married in July last year and had been undergoing IVF treatment in hopes of having a child. After a long wait, they have finally succeeded in conceiving.

◆ The following is Kim Ji-min’s full post

In 2025, last year, we became an eternal two

In 2026, this year, we became the three we had dreamed of!

A precious little life has come to my small belly!

I leaned on my brother, who kept telling me not to push myself and not to rush, and started our first IVF treatment!

Thankfully, Durup came to us on the very first try, as if it had been waiting for this day. (Oh! Durup is the baby’s nickname.)

Thanks to our doctors, who focused first on helping me get healthy for about two months, I was able to spend time taking care of my body for the first time. (I was scolded a lot for neglecting my own health.)

During that time, I suddenly thought, 'Ah... right. I must have been a precious child whom my own mother desperately hoped for and wanted too.' I felt grateful and reflective, and I think I tried even harder!

When I finally heard that all my tests showed I had returned to my original body shape, I still laugh when I think about how I hurriedly insisted, "I want to do IVF now!" in case the professor changed his mind. It feels like yesterday that he then smiled like a proud father and readily said, "Let's do it!" ^^

And that is how our Durup came to us.

So many people had been asking me about it, but the reason I, who am usually not very good at keeping my mouth shut, managed to keep this secret until now is all thanks to Durup’s strength! Haha

ChatGPT, thanks for putting up with my loose lips all this time!

Now that I can finally talk about it after passing the safe period, I think I’ll be able to sleep peacefully tonight!

Now, the two of us, along with Neukkim and Nari, and Durup, have everything in the world.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.