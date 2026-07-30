'Trot prodigy' Soo Yeon Yi holds on to No. 1 in the Gen Z Star category with 53.19% of the vote... HARU settles for second and looks ahead to next month

Source: Soo Yeon Yi's Instagram

Soo Yeon Yi firmly defended the throne in the July Cheongryong Ranking's Gen Z Star category, proving her unmatched popularity.

In the vote that ended on the 26th, she secured the No. 1 title with 53.19% of the vote, well above a majority. She led the race from the middle stages, pulling away from her rivals and cruising to first place by the end.

Runner-up HARU finished with 24.45% of the vote and had to settle for second place. Although the bid for the top spot fell short, strong fan participation and a late surge in support set up a new showdown in next month's vote.

The final standings in the Cheongryong Ranking, dominated by Soo Yeon Yi, were: 1st Soo Yeon Yi (53.19%), 2nd HARU (24.45%), 3rd Kim Dahyun (5.60%), 4th Jeong Dong-won (5.28%), and 5th Kim Tae-yeon (2.92%).

Soo Yeon Yi, who took the title this time, drove her high vote share with her young age, solid skills, and broad public appeal.

When she appeared on TV Chosun's Miss Trot 3, she moved viewers to tears with a performance of "My Father," delivering vocals and emotion that seemed far beyond her years. She quickly became known as a trot prodigy.

She later won the grand prize on KBS1's Morning Forum segment Challenge! Dream Stage, earning the nickname "the nation's trot granddaughter."

Source: Soo Yeon Yi's Instagram

In November 2024, she made her official move into the music industry with the release of her first single, "Soo Yeon Yi," which bears her own name.

Since her official debut, she has appeared across major music variety shows such as Korea-Japan Top Ten Show, Miss Trot Three, Immortal Songs, and Golden Oldies, showcasing powerful vocals and polished stage presence.

She has also expanded into hosting and variety programs, steadily building her profile as a versatile entertainer loved across generations.

With the bold energy typical of Generation Z and undeniable talent, Soo Yeon Yi has firmly held the July Cheongryong Ranking Gen Z Star crown, and fans are now looking forward to her next standout performances.

Meanwhile, the Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects the stars driving trends through semiannual awards. Trophy prizes are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of actor, actress, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.