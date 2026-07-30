Ko Ji-yong Says Custody of Son Goes to Ex-Wife Heo Yang-im... Continues to Fulfill His 'Fatherly Responsibility' After Divorce

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, and family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im have ended their 11-year marriage, and custody of their son has been confirmed to have gone to his ex-wife, Heo Yang-im.

According to an exclusive report by OSEN on the 29th, custody was granted to his ex-wife, Heo Yang-im, while Ko Ji-yong said he would continue to fulfill his responsibilities as a father.

Ko Ji-yong explained their current relationship, saying, "Although we have separated as a couple, we are supporting each other and getting along well."

The reason they had kept their divorce private for two years was their son.

He added, "We did not disclose it by mutual agreement so that our son could fully accept the current situation and grow up in a stable environment. It was a choice made for the child," and said, "It was a decision made out of respect for each other's paths, and there was no special reason behind it."

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong, who had recently been caught up in rumors about his health after appearing noticeably thinner, directly denied the speculation through his personal account that day.

He said, "It was only a temporary liver function issue, and I am now much better," adding that he is recovering his health.

Ko Ji-yong's agency, Mountain Movement Story, warned that it would take strong legal action if baseless speculation or rumors about his family continue to spread. Having addressed both the pain of divorce and rumors about his health, Ko Ji-yong plans to continue active engagements, including TikTok live broadcasts and social contribution activities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.