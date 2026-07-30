Did the Grammys take petty revenge on BTS?...Suspicion grows after boycott declaration and deletion of performance videos

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jeong] As BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) announced that it would not submit any songs for this year’s Grammy Awards, questions are being raised after the group’s performance videos disappeared from the official Grammy website.

As of the 30th, BTS’s Grammy performance videos for "Butter" and "Dynamite" could not be found on the official Grammy website. However, the videos remain available on BTS’s official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

In connection with this, the overseas pop music account Pop Core also reported on social media the same day that "The Recording Academy appears to have deleted BTS’s Grammy performance videos for 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' from its website." The image shared by Pop Core also showed a Grammy website screen with an error message alongside a group photo of BTS.

The allegation has drawn even more attention because it surfaced shortly after BTS abruptly decided to skip Grammy submissions. On the 29th, BTS said on its personal social media accounts, "We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year," adding, "We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

In the music industry, some interpreted the move as a de facto protest against the Grammys’ recent creation of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for music from Asia, including Korea, China and Japan. Although the category was described as an effort to highlight the growth of Asian music, including K-pop, critics argued that grouping different music markets under the regional label of "Asia" reflected a Western-centric perspective.

In response, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, issued an official statement on the 30th, saying, "We respect BTS’s decision not to participate in the Grammy process." He added, "The Asian Pop Music Performance category is intended to celebrate the diversity and growth of Asian pop music, and was never meant to separate or discriminate."

Since then, claims have spread online overseas that BTS’s Grammy performance videos are no longer visible on the website, prompting a wide range of interpretations.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.