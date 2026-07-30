Will Kim Seong-su and Park So-yoon's Relationship Be on Shaky Ground? "We Need to Be on the Same Page..." ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Seong-su and Park So-yoon open up about their dating struggles after meeting with a psychological counselor.

In the episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 31st, the 'Seongso couple' Kim Seong-su and Park So-yoon visit counselor Jo Yeong-eun, saying, "We hope this will help us understand each other's words and actions," as they spend a day getting to know each other better.

That day, the two meet counselor Jo Yeong-eun at the counseling center Park So-yoon had booked. They take the psychological tests seriously, and based on the results, Jo begins an in-depth interview. Jo analyzes, "Park So-yoon wants to stay closely connected with her partner in a relationship and tends to confirm stability through the other person's reactions, but Kim Seong-su has a strong sense of autonomy and independence." He then points out a potential issue, saying, "In the long run, that could become a burden for Kim Seong-su." Stunned by the sharp analysis, the two freeze for a moment. Watching from the studio, Kim Yo-han says, "I've never seen the two of them look that serious before," and worries on their behalf. Kim Seong-su admits, "It felt like my inner thoughts were being stripped bare, so I was nervous."

Amid the awkward atmosphere, counselor Jo calmly explains, "These differences do not mean one side is right and the other is wrong. They simply show that the two of you are different." Park So-yoon then cautiously says, "I know very well that Seong-su oppa is cheerful and a good person, but he feels very different from me." She adds, "I have a simple and straightforward personality, but oppa is very complex and thinks a lot." Kim Seong-su, meanwhile, reveals his own feelings, saying, "I needed to make an effort to understand the points where So-yoon feels hurt by me. In fact, I put in more effort to keep the relationship going..."

Soon after, Kim Seong-su enters an individual counseling session and, when asked, "How are you feeling right now?" he falls into deep thought before saying, "The other person doesn't feel the same way I do. In love, above all else, you need to be on the same wavelength..." with a meaningful expression. Park So-yoon also grows wistful when counselor Jo asks her to describe herself as an animal, saying, "I'm like a dog on a deserted island." She then carefully reveals the wounds she has carried since childhood and confesses, "For the past year, I felt like my emotions were completely drying up." Viewers are now curious about what happened to Park So-yoon and whether the two can grow into a deeper relationship through this counseling session.

Kim Seong-su and Park So-yoon's day of couple counseling can be seen on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 31st.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.