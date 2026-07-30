Son Na-eun Again Denies Apink Rift Rumors, Saying She Missed Yoon Bo-mi's Wedding Because of Her Schedule

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Son Na-eun personally explained why she did not attend Apink member Yoon Bo-mi's wedding.

Son Na-eun addressed the issue during an interview on July 30 for the finale of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim," and described the circumstances surrounding her absence from Yoon Bo-mi's wedding in May.

She said, "It was the final stretch of filming at the time. I also had other schedules." She added, "Apink is a team I worked with for a long time, and it gave me memories from my teens and 20s. If something good happens, I want to support and celebrate it. My feelings of support as a fan have not changed."

Earlier, Yoon Bo-mi held a private wedding ceremony with producer Rado on May 16 at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul. The couple tied the knot after dating for about nine years, since 2017.

Apink members Jung Eun-ji, Park Cho-rong, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young attended the wedding to celebrate Yoon Bo-mi's new beginning. Hong Yu-gyeong, who left the group in 2013, also visited the venue, showing that their friendship remains unchanged.

However, Son Na-eun, who left the group in 2022 and is now focusing on her acting career, was not seen there, drawing public attention. In particular, after it became known that she also did not attend Oh Ha-young's birthday gathering last year, some again raised rumors of discord with the other members.

Son Na-eun had previously denied such rumors when she left the group. In 2022, when she was unable to join Apink's 10th-anniversary activities, she said, "It's disappointing that I couldn't take part in the 10th-anniversary album activities, but please continue to give us lots of love and support the members as well," firmly dismissing the speculation.

In this interview as well, Son Na-eun explained that she could not attend the wedding because of filming and prior commitments. At the same time, she stressed that her affection for Apink and her support for the group remain unchanged, once again putting the rumors to rest.

Meanwhile, Son Na-eun recently appeared in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim," which has now ended, and continues her acting career.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.