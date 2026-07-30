WHIB Continues Rapid Global Rise, Heads to Europe and Releases Self-Composed Song in Japan

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] WHIB is continuing its global expansion.

WHIB released its first digital single in Japan, "First Love Never Die," at 6 p.m. on the 29th. The track is a self-composed song written, composed, and arranged by member Lee Jeong, and it was produced in both Japanese and English versions.

Building on that momentum, WHIB will take the stage for the first time in Europe after being officially invited to the large-scale music festival K-pop Days, which will be held in Romania on August 1 and 2. The group plans to expand its activities beyond Asia and accelerate its global push.

Interest in the group's domestic comeback is also heating up. On the 28th, WHIB unveiled the second concept photo for its second mini album, "Cherry Pie," titled the "Midnight" version. The "Midnight" version shows the members shedding the fresh boyish charm of the previously released "Day Light" version and instead exuding rebellious charisma in hip street fashion. As WHIB continues to showcase its ability to pull off sharply contrasting concepts, from bright freshness to a more decadent mood, expectations for the comeback are rising.

"Cherry Pie" will be released at 6 p.m. on August 5.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.