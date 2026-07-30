"I'm older than my older brother now"... Heo Ji-woong shares heartfelt grief for the late Shin Hae-cheol

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Writer and broadcaster Heo Ji-woong has shared a memorial post expressing his longing for the late Shin Hae-cheol.

On the 29th, Heo opened up about his heavy heart as he remembered Shin through a post on his personal account.

He said that after Shin's death, he rarely spoke about him and had turned down every request he received over the years.

Because he had been so close to the late singer, requests kept coming in from broadcasts and media outlets asking him to share stories. Even so, he refused all of them, including some that were truly hard to decline.

He explained his own way of mourning the deceased, saying, "I had no choice. My brother is not only my memory. I did not want to add anything else on top of that. Adding more would not bring him back."

He added, "Every time I get a message, I just realize, 'Ah, it's already been another anniversary.'"

He also expressed deep longing as he recalled the small moments of everyday life they had shared.

Heo said, "For some reason, I miss you even more today. The smallest memories are the most persistent," and recalled watching a movie in Sangam-dong, dozing off and smiling, as well as their plan to eat hot pot in Yeonnam-dong.

"I should have listened more seriously to the stories you said you wanted to write. We were supposed to go eat hot pot in Yeonnam-dong. Where did you go? I never went back there after that. I don't think I ever will," he said, adding to his sorrow.

He also mentioned a flower basket the late singer had sent in the past and confessed, "Back then, I was not old enough to accept that kind of kindness as it was. I'm sorry."

He continued, "Now I'm older than my older brother. That's your fault," and, with a bittersweet joke, said, "What did you want to tell me at the hospital? Why did you call me there and then not say anything? I've always wondered about that. I still can't look straight at your face. Even this old photo is hard for me. Why did you do that to me? I miss you."

Meanwhile, Shin passed away on October 27, 2014, at the age of 46. Heo Ji-woong, born in 1979, is 47 this year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.