Kim Seon-tae apologizes over Woni's "scary" second-harm controversy... "Sorry for making an unreasonable remark to the guest"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Kim Seon-tae, the YouTuber formerly known as Chungju Man, bowed his head over the second-harm controversy involving RESCENE member Woni.

On the 30th, Kim Seon-tae released a video titled "I'm Sorry" on his YouTube channel.

Kim Seon-tae said, "First, I sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt by the preview video for 'Don Seon-tae,' which was uploaded to the KBS YouTube channel yesterday. I first saw the preview at around 8:40 p.m. yesterday. As soon as I realized there was a problem, I asked the production team to delete the video."

He added, "It was truly irresponsible, even though the video was made under my name. I hid behind the name of a broadcaster and did not ask for any prior review or advance release of the uploaded video. Making an unreasonable remark about the guest was clearly my fault."

Kim Seon-tae said, "Since it was the first shoot, I was so focused on getting through the script on the day of filming that I did not notice any problems with it at all. After the video was made private, I have spent time reflecting on my words and actions."

He concluded, "I will do my best to make sure this never happens again. In particular, I want to say that I am truly sorry to the members of RESCENE. I am sorry," he said, bowing his head once again.

The controversy stemmed from a preview clip for KBS's new web variety show 'Don Seon-tae: Success Story,' which was uploaded yesterday. The title was "[Preview] Why is my name coming up in politics?!" and the thumbnail prominently displayed the phrase "What's so scary?"

Even from the title and thumbnail alone, many internet users said it seemed aimed at Woni's recent "scary" remark controversy. When the issue was actually addressed in the preview video, it only made viewers frown.

Recently, controversy erupted after questions were raised over whether Woni, who is from Geoje, was using a speech pattern ending in "-no" as an Ilbe term meant to disparage former President Roh Moo-hyun. On the other hand, many pointed out that the expression is actually a common dialect used in Gyeongsang Province, and criticism of a witch hunt also poured in. Fans likewise said the backlash was excessive, and the matter had largely settled down. However, turning it back into content brought renewed criticism.

Kim Seon-tae asked Woni about the controversy, and Woni said, "I was honestly very surprised too. I had only imagined appearing on YouTube or music shows, so suddenly seeing myself in the news was really scary. It made me realize that I need to be very careful with every word I say." She added, "I thought that even if I did not mean it that way, some people might take it that way. I was really taken aback because it was a phrase I normally use. 'No' is actually often used in exclamations."

The video has since been deleted as the controversy continued.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.