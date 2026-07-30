Yeon Jung-hoon, photo from his days studying abroad in the United States..♥Han Ga-in falls for his 'idol visuals'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Photos of actor Yeon Jung-hoon during his time studying abroad in the U.

S. have been revealed. On the 30th, MBN and Channel S’s “Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4” released a video titled “Mr. Yeon Jung-hoon, there is a face like this too.

Is it a life that Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in cannot understand. ?” In the video, Yeon Jung-hoon revealed photos from his days living in the U. S. , explaining, “I came back to Korea briefly during vacation while I was in the U.

S. and this photo was taken at an amusement park. ” Upon seeing this, Jeon Hyun-moo expressed his surprise at Yeon Jung-hoon’s idol-level visuals, exclaiming, “He has the face of a typical student who studied abroad in the U. S.

” Kwak Tube then slyly chimed in, “I am a student who studied abroad, too. A student who studied in Russia. ” Then, Jeon Hyun-moo held Yeon Jung-hoon’s photo next to his and teased him, “Is there really such a difference?” eliciting laughter.

Han Ga-in’s high school graduation photo was also revealed. Kwak Tube expressed his amazement, saying, "It's just like 'Maljuk Street Cruelty. ' I thought it was a movie," and Jeon Hyun-moo added, "I think he must have been street-casted without a doubt.

" In response, Yeon Jung-hoon boasted, "He must have received a lot of business cards. " Next, Jeon Hyun-moo revealed a photo from his school days and remarked, "If you asked me to arrange them in chronological order, I couldn't guess them," to which Yeon Jung-hoon confessed, "It seems harder than entrance exams," bringing laughter to the group. Looking closely at the photo, Yeon Jung-hoon speculated, "I wondered if his eyesight had gotten worse over time, so I think the time he wasn't wearing glasses was during elementary school.

" However, he soon hesitated, saying, "His jawline is too defined for that. " Jeon Hyun-moo countered, "He didn't wear glasses when he was young. It is definitely from elementary school," to which Yeon Jung-hoon caused a burst of laughter by remarking, "He looks like an elementary school PE teacher.

"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.